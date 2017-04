Does The State of Israel Have the guts to do what must be done?

ed note–please read this very carefully, because contained within it is the monster in the room that the ‘smarter’ elements within Judea, Inc are desperately trying to keep hidden these days–that Judaism is a brutal, barbaric, backwards mentality, always was, always will be, and is completely incompatible with western Gentile political/cultural institutions and thinking. All of this talk of the Jewish state being a ‘democracy’ is a ruse intended to garner western support in the form of money, military action and political protection in western institutions such as the UN, and all can be assured that as soon as the last blood has been sucked out of the Western Gentile nations helping to build the Jewish state to its biblically-mandated size and power, all of this talk of it being a ‘democracy’ will indeed be stopped dead in its tracks.

To be a real “light unto all nations,” a very nebulous subjective phrase, we the Jewish People and today’s reborn State of Israel must be willing to do things other countries many not dare and even things that some Jews don’t think are truly Jewish.

That’s because so-called “Jewish Morality,” sic, has been hijacked by concepts and ideologies far removed from Judaism and which claim them as Jewish.

Liberalism and Democracy are not Jewish Values. They are modern, western, and European.

Judaism forbids us to “turn the other cheek”. The common practice here not to respond to rocket attacks on Israel if they didn’t kill nor maim and caused no real “damage” cannot be defended according to Torah Judaism.

Making Torah Commandments more “modern,” or PC-politically correct, was strongly condemned in the Bible. The Priest Aaron’s sons were immediately executed by Gd for worshipping with a “strange fire.” And the first Jewish King, Saul, lost his kingship when he refrained from executing the Amalek king and killing all the cattle. Gd did not accept his excuse that the people wanted him to keep them alive for a big festive ceremony. There’s no textual proof that the people made such a demand, and Gd’s instructions weren’t negotiable.

For the State of Israel to be a truly moral country, a “light unto all nations,” according to Jewish Tradition we must separate from the ideology of the international Left, Gd willing.