Adelson Disappointed With Trump Over Jerusalem Embassy Move Delay

Billionaire is angry that the president hasn’t hired the people he recommended for top White House positions, three sources close to him tell politico

ed note–now WAAAAAAIT a minute here…Trump is ‘Adelson’s boy’…He is ‘owned by Israel’…He says nice things about Netanyahu…

You mean, it’s not all roses between Trump and Judea, Inc, and that possibly there is something more at work here than what appears on the surface?

INCONCEIVABLE.

Gee, it’s too bad there weren’t some folks in this ‘movement’ saying this was the case a long time ago before everyone lunged whole hog into this business of declaring Trump to be a mere puppet and cut from the same mold as his predecessors.

Haaretz

Is Sheldon Adelson, the casino mogul who donated tens of millions of dollars to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, already disappointed with the president he helped get elected? In a report published in Politico on Monday, three people close to Adelson say he is angry and disappointed over Trump’s delay on moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and over the fact that people he recommended for top administration posts have not been hired by Trump’s White House.

Adelson in response to the report that he is “overall not angry or unhappy” with the president’s performance and is waiting for him to act on his promise to relocate the embassy. During his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to take this step multiple times, sometimes vowing to make it happen on his first day as president. Ever since entering the White House, however, Trump has taken a much more cautious approach and has not repeated his commitment to move the embassy.

The report mentioned that “in what some Republicans are interpreting as a sign of his frustration, Adelson has yet to give money to any of the pro-Trump outside groups set up to boost the president’s agenda.”

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump was “seriously considering” the embassy move, clearly backpedaling from something that during the campaign wasn’t presented as an option but as a promise. Trump has also called on Israel to limit settlement construction in the West Bank. Next week he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in an attempt to restart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Adelson didn’t only donate large sums to Trump’s campaign. Last week it was revealed that he was also the biggest donor to the president’s inaugural committee, giving five million dollars to the committee that handled the celebration and events surrounding Trump’s swearing-in as president in January. Still, the overall amount he donated to Trump is reportedly lower than what he spent on supporting the failed presidential campaigns of Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich in 2012.