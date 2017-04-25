«

Thousands of American Jews sign petition against Trump speech at Holocaust museum event


JTA

Thousands of American Jews have signed a petition challenging the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s invitation to President Donald Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the National Day of Remembrance.

Launched Monday by Bend the Arc, a Jewish group that advocates for social justice causes, the petition by the following morning had more than 7,400 signatures.

“President Trump’s administration has repeatedly insulted the memory of the Holocaust, and embraced the agenda and rhetoric of white nationalism and anti-Semitism. So how can the U.S. Holocaust Museum invite him to deliver the keynote remarks at the National Day of Remembrance?” the petition asks. “Jews across the country are outraged by this bizarre and unacceptable choice.

“While we recognize the longstanding tradition of American presidents giving remarks at this ceremony, this is not a normal president and this is not a normal moment. It is an insult to the memories of survivors, descendants, and allies that he would speak on this sacred day.”

The remarks to be delivered Tuesday in the U.S. Capitol rotunda are among the events for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Days of Remembrance, which are being observed April 23-29 this year. Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, was observed Monday.

Every president since the museum opened in 1993 has participated in Days of Remembrance ceremonies.

The Trump administration came under fire in January for its statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that omitted a specific mention of Jews.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologized for saying that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons in a discussion of Syrian leader Bashar Assad and called Nazi concentration camps “Holocaust centers.”

On Monday, in a proclamation marking the week-long Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, Trump described how “six million Jews had been brutally slaughtered,” and pledged to support the “Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel as we fulfill our duty to remember the victims, honor their memory and their lives, and celebrate humanity’s victory over tyranny and evil.”

On Sunday night, in a prerecorded video, Trump paid extended tribute to the memory of the Holocaust and to Israel in a speech to the World Jewish Congress.

If both statements represented an evolution in the White House’s statements on the Holocaust, they did not move Bend the Arc or its petitioners.

The petition continues: “Just as crucial, Trump’s demonization of immigrants and Muslims, his denigration of the press, his attacks on the judicial system and other actions that seek to undermine the institutions that protect our civil society, coupled with his ongoing admiration for authoritarian leaders, illustrate both his failure to learn the painful lessons of the Shoah and his contempt for the most fundamental democratic, Jewish and American values.”

The Days of Remembrance observance was first held in 1979 and later established by Congress as the nation’s commemoration of the Holocaust.

  1. #1 by lolathecur on 04/25/2017 - 7:22 am

    Cult

  2. #2 by frankkleij on 04/25/2017 - 7:32 am

    When they don’t like it there in OTHERS country, why don’t they leave for Israhell. The simple fact as parasites they need an ignorant host to feed them day after day. In Israhell they can only parasite on themselves.

  3. #3 by Anthony Clifton on 04/25/2017 - 8:45 am

  4. #4 by procopius on 04/25/2017 - 9:16 am

    The trump 4D chess theorists look like more and more like fools every day. The Jews never forgive, just like they won’t forgive Marie Le Pen for her father. That’s the nature of Semitic revenge.

    Trump could declare war on Russia and Iran right now, and though the kosher media would praise him for being “presidential,” they would still be planning on backstabbing him and blaming the wars on him (which is the plan I would suspect if Trump completely capitulates).

    ed note–correct, the Jews never forgive, and if Trump does finally capitulate to them–which I suspect and always have that he will–they will indeed blame it all on him in double doses just for him forcing them to go the extra mile in breaking him to their will.

    However, this does not mean that those of us who maintain an independent analysis of Trump and what he INTENDS to do are fools. In the final analysis, the only fools involved in this are those who conclude with little to know evidence that an unhatched egg is that of an alligator when in fact it could very well be just a turkey.

  5. #5 by Alan Newton on 04/25/2017 - 9:57 am

    Sounds to me like nothing more than the jooos trying to keep the pressure on Trump, and not let up an inch. If this were a radical sect within the jooos, the more mainstream jooos would denounce it. However, the silence from the big jooos is deafening, and tells me all I need to know.

  6. #6 by APJG on 04/25/2017 - 10:08 am

    the face of human beings who willfully cut themselves from the one true living God, Jesus Christ.

  7. #7 by 5 dancing shlomos on 04/25/2017 - 12:08 pm

    fraid trump will speak truth

  8. #8 by Leila Abdelmeguid on 04/25/2017 - 12:36 pm

    How many FREAKIN Hollerco$t remembrance days ARE THERE?! Wasn’t there just one back in January? And now AGAIN? From the 23 to the 29? That’s six days plus the one in January makes seven. But it’s still not enough.

    They are currently working on a microchip to implant in people’s brains, that whenever their thoughts stray from the Hollerco$t, an alarm will go off an that person will be arrested for anti semitism.

  9. #9 by O'Rourke on 04/25/2017 - 12:41 pm

    It astonishes me how jewdom can force even American presidents to utter the biggest lie ever; that “6 million jews were exterminated by Hitler”. Despite the multitude of facts & evidence, especially well covered by Arthur Butz in his landmark book “Hoax of the 20th Century”, it seems that the news hasn’t hit millions of people as yet. Jews themselves are the biggest suckers by unquestionably swallowing this carp hook, line & sinker. Jews love the “Holocaust”. Imagine how heart-broken they’d be if it were irrefutably accepted that the “Holocaust” was just a contrived lie. Where would they be without their beloved “Holocaust”. There’d be a few less shekels in their pockets, that’s for sure!

    By the way, how many people know that the “Protocols” decision in 1935 in a Swiss Court that the Protocols were a forgery, was overturned on appeal on Nov. 1, 1937. One reason cited; the previous judge was a Zionist jew who violated laws regarding procedural rules and refused defendant’s evidence. Yep, the Protocols decision was reversed, yet jewry seems to have forgotten that. The Protocols are real.

