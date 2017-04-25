Trump jokes about replacing Haley, takes it back

UN ambassador, darling of the American Jewish community, is assured her job is safe immediately after quip

ed note–those who think this was just Trump joking around, it wasn’t. At the political level in which he operates, everything is thought out well ahead of time for its political effect.

The whole thing can be humorously compared to that famous scene from My Big Fat Greek Wedding below–

Times of Israel

There was a bit of awkwardness at US President Donald Trump’s lunch with UN diplomats when he made an undiplomatic comment about Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the UN.

Trump was kicking off Monday’s lunch with ambassadors of countries on the UN Security Council when he asked the room if they liked Haley, the US ambassador to the UN.

Trump said that if they didn’t, “she could easily be replaced.”

The comment sparked some awkwardness, but seemed to be taken in jest. Haley and others gathered around the lengthy table laughed.

Trump quickly assured Haley her job was safe. “I promise, we don’t do that,” Trump said, and praised Haley for doing a “fantastic job.”

Haley has been one of the Trump administration’s most vocal members, taking a tough line on Russia and Syria and telling North Korea not to give the US “a reason” to fight.

Haley has been adored by many in the American Jewish establishment for her tough stance against anti-Israel sentiment in the UN.