IRS raids offices of Judaic-acolyte Benny Hinn

#1 by Christopher Phillips on 04/27/2017 - 7:59 am
Every single TV preacher seems to ballyhoo Israel. They don’t care about the Jews’ treatment of Israeli Christians, Israel’s pariah status or Israel’s crimes against humanity. They also preach that Israel’s interests should come before America’s, as the Bible says this is what God wants. Such treason, such heresy and such foolishness harm God’s image far more than a billion Satanists ever could.