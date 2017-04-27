Israeli NGO Gave Thousands of Dollars to Judaic terrorist who murdered Palestinian Teen

The organization provides free legal services to right-wing activists also gave money to other prominent Jewish terrorists and their families, Channel 10 report shows

ed note–There are no ‘right wing activists’–they are Judaic terrorists acting out the protocols of their Judaic religion which commands that Gentiles be subjected to the most extreme forms of violence imaginable, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

And no, just as the above passage clearly spells out, it is not a ‘Khazar’ thing. It is not a ‘Talmud’ thing. It is Judaism, thousands of years old as spelled out in black in white within the pages of the Torah.

But this is the monster in the room no one wants to discuss. Even those ‘pro-Palestinian/anti-war’ activists marching, boycotting, writing, chanting, etc, refuse to deal with the one issue that simply MUST be dealt with if there is to be any rational solution to this problem.

And make no mistake about it being simply a ‘Palestinian’ problem. The protocols that led these feral beasts to beat and then set fire to this child–WHILE HE WAS STILL ALIVE–is how Judaism views all non-Jews, and whether it is the killing fields of Gaza, the West Bank, Iraq, Yemen, Syria or the streets of any city in the West where Judea, Inc holds uncontested sway with its money and political corruption, this is the end we will all meet unless and until people come to grips with the ugly truth of the matter, which is that Judaism itself is the cause of the problem and everything else related to this is secondary in nature.

Haaretz

Israeli NGO Honenu has been providing thousands of dollars in grants to Jewish murderers and terrorists, including Yosef Ben-David, one of the killers of Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khdeir, Channel 10 reported on Wednesday.

Internal Honenu documents obtained by Channel 10 showed that the organization gave money to Meir Ettinger, the alleged leader of a Jewish terrorist group, Elad Sela, who as a soldier gave confidential information to settlers, the wives of Jewish terrorists Ami Popper and Jack Teitel, as well as other prominent right-wing activists.

Honenu bills itself as a legal aid organization and is tax exempt in Israel.

The organization responded saying: “The organization works exactly according to the requirements of the law. We didn’t see Channel 10 reporters digging through the documents of organizations hostile to Israel. The material has already appeared in different media outlets five times already. This is no longer to the point journalism but persecution akin to the media’s obsession with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Hionenu meets all legal requirements. We have been check by tax authorities time and again and never faulted.”

In July 2014, 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khdeir was abducted from the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood Shoafat near his home by three Israeli Jews – two minors and 29-year-old Yosef Ben-David. He was driven to the Jerusalem Forest, where he was beaten and burned alive. The state has officially recognized him as a terror victim.

In May, Ben-David was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 20 years. He was convicted of murder, kidnapping for the purpose of murder and battery causing bodily harm after the court rejected his insanity plea.

His two accomplices were also convicted of murder. One was sentenced to life in prison and the other to 21 years. Each minor was also forced to pay the Abu Khdeir family 30,000 shekels ($7,700) in compensation.