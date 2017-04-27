Judaism Does Not have Equals

ed note–in some form and to some degree, all religions consider themselves to be ‘the best’. The difference is, no other religion except Judaism permits/commands its followers to murder others–en masse, if necessary–who refuse to acknowledge its place as numero uno.

And let not the reader think that this is just some ‘right wing religious nutcase’ issue. All followers of Judaism, even those ‘good Jews’ of the left who make the pretenses of opposing racism, elitism, and religious nuttery, all emanate from the same source, they are just better at hiding their fangs than are their incautious counterparts on the right. Ask them if they celebrate Passover, which revels in the destruction/slaughter of the Egyptians. Ask if they dress up for Purim and eat pastries meant to resemble the BODY PARTS AND INTERNAL ORGANS of their Persian enemies. Ask if they celebrate Hannukah, which revels in the slaughter of those Jews trying to escape the concentration camp mindset imposed by Judaism by embracing enlightened Greek philosophy and a Hellenized lifestyle. It is those on the left who are more dangerous and who do more harm to cause of arriving at a rational, practical solution to the problems the world faces as a result of the toxic influence that organized Jewish interests pose because by putting on a pretty face, they disarm the Gentile world from understanding exactly what the source of the problem is.

Batya Medad, Israel National News

There are so many forms of antisemitism, and some are so artfully subtle. Not every antisemite is a raging violent Nazi.

Nazis have gotten all the “bad press,” because they not only murdered others, besides Jews, but they attacked and conquered many countries in an attempt to take over Europe and then the world.

Personally, I’m more concerned about the “even handed” who give “legitimacy” to religions that promote “identity theft” and have “hijacked our Bible, historic narrative and Land. Yes, I’m referring to Christianity and Islam. That’s why I’m not at all consoled by attempts to “include” Judaism’s connection to Jerusalem along with Christianity and Islam by UNESCO. Equating the three religions is so historically inaccurate that I see it as a very obvious attempt to distort Judaism’s role and connection not only to the Land of Israel but to the actual development of the two other religions.

Judaism, the Jewish People and History existed, with documentation, for two thousand 2,000 years before the beginnings of Christianity. Actually, Christianity first developed as a version of Judaism by Jews. It took a few hundred years for them to declare Jesus a god and leave the Jewish religion and people completely. But they never completely severed their ties with our Bible and Land, even when they set up their headquarters in the Vatican. That’s why they call their bible the “new” testament. They see it as a revision of Judaism, and that’s why I make a point of calling it the “Christian bible.” To use their name for it is a recognition of their legitimacy. The thriving and continued existence of the Jewish People is highly problematic for Christian theologians, because their main principle is that they have replaced us as god’s people.

Islam also developed to replace the Jewish People and its Koran includes some biblical stories for that purpose. One thing that the Koran does not include is Jerusalem. All of this emphasis on Jerusalem as central to their religion is more recent and insidious.

I, for one, am not at all comforted by any attempt to include Judaism in the group of religions connected to Jerusalem and the Holy Land. I think that lumping us all together is extremely dangerous and delegitimizes us, our religion and history. By accepting that problematic premise we are participating in an ideological Holocaust against ourselves.