Trump Gives A Holocaust Speech — And The ‘Alt Right’ Screams ‘Betrayal’

ed note–yet more prima efface evidence as to how detached from reality the entire white nationalist neighborhood truly is.

What was Trump supposed to do? Stand up before the microphones and say, ‘My fellow Americans, you have been lied to for the last half century…There were no homicidal gas chambers…6 million did not die…There was no Holocaust…The entire charade was created as an extortion scheme meant to rob you of your money and to provide for the creation and political empowerment of the genocidal Jewish state…Oh, and by the way, Israel assassinated JFK, deliberately attacked the USS LIBERTY, pulled off Oklahoma City and 9/11 and they are planning an even bigger false flag event using nukes in order to force me into using my office to start a war with Russia and Iran.’

Substantively, what difference is there between the visceral reaction and noise on the part of the WN neighborhood to Trump’s Hollerco$t speech and the kind of irrational, emotion-based screeching that has been occurring since election day on the part of the left and–unfortunately–large segments of the ‘anti-Zionist/pro-Palestinian’ neighborhoods within the ‘truth movement’?

Answer–none. The various players in this may claim different ideologies and disparate political appetites, but the one thing they all share in common is an overly-emotional posture when viewing/dealing with Trump instead of the rational/practical based approach that reality demands. There’s what people would like him to do and then there is what he CAN do within the very limited paradigm that has been created for him and anyone claiming to be an expert on political events who does not understand this very basic principle needs to go back to PoliSci 101 before rendering any further commentary.

And rest assured, all of you out there in the aforementioned groups, if this latest event (as well as other disappointments such as the recent made-for-public-consumption bombing of the Syrian airfield) got under your skin, you need to just prepare yourself for even bigger surprises and disappointments, because despite the fact that Trump may be POTUS and with it all the APPEARANCES of unlimited power, the fact is that on Inauguration Day he walked into a chessgame where all the rules, pieces, and players operate in a completely different manner than what people have been led to expect.

There is what he would like to do and then there is what he CAN do and they are as different from each other as fact and fiction.

The Forward

White nationalists and the “alt-right” were dismayed by President Trump’s remarks at a Holocaust remembrance speech on Tuesday, seeing in the speech further evidence of a betrayal to their cause.

“You can never appease the Jews,” wrote Benjamin Garland at the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer. “Give them an inch and they want a mile. The only way to deal with them is to ignore them and/or tell them to shut their filthy mouths.”

Garland bemoaned what he saw as a turnaround for Trump. Months ago he was “a man who knew how the Jews operate and as a man with enough self-respect to not be publicly humiliated by them by bowing to their every whim and demand.”

But Jews “have their ratlike claws deep in him now,” Garland wrote.

Former Ku Klux Klan head David Duke also railed against Trump in the hours after the speech and decried the fact that the Holocaust is remembered annually.

“Why is the so called Holocaust the only atrocity to receive its very own ‘Remembrance Proclamation’? Jewish privilege,” he wrote on twitter.

“Do you not have any power?” Duke went on, directing his message at Trump. “Why are you surrounding yourself with the enemies of the American people?”

Duke is no longer a member of the KKK but is seen as an elder figure in white supremacist or nationalist circles and has more than 30,000 Twitter followers. Not all white nationalists or members of the “alt-right” are as focused on so-called “Jewish supremacy” as Duke, who dedicates much of his Twitter feed to the theme.

Like the most anti-Semitic elements of the “alt-right,” Duke now sees Trump as a sort of Jewish puppet.

“Alt-right” figurehead Richard Spencer, who calls himself a white nationalist or an Identitarian had much more tempered criticism. Spencer, unlike some on the “alt-right,” is not a Holocaust denier and has even praised Zionism as a form of nationalism he admires.

“Did Trump crib his speech from a History Channel DVD? Sounds like it. Every ’90s Holocaust cliché was sounded,” Spencer wrote on Twitter.

For some, the Holocaust remembrance was seen as part of a broader trend — and tied to Trump’s recent strikes in Afghanistan and Syria, which they see as being spearheaded by Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, and his daughter Ivanka Trump. They also criticize Trump for choosing Gary Cohn, former president of Goldman Sachs, as an economic advisor.

On the blog Occidental Dissent, Brad Griffen, who runs the website and goes by the name Hunter Wallace, also wrote that Trump’s Holocaust remembrance was a betrayal.

“We voted for ‘Make America Great Again,’” he wrote. “We wanted an independent country. Instead, we got Jarvanka, Gary Cohn and a bunch of globalist neocons foaming at the mouth to start new wars.”

Trump has publicly disavowed both the “alt-right” and Duke specifically, but many supporters in these circles have held out in the hopes the administration would still bolster their loosely-organized movement.