Lawmakers Want Trump to Seek Congress Approval for Any Use of Force in Mideast

ed note–how many times did Congress demand from George W. Bush that he seek approval of any military actions after operation ‘shock and awe’ was put into motion? Likewise with Obama and his drone strikes throughout the world, his destruction of Libya and his raising up of ISIS and other terrorist groups tasked with destabilizing Syria and elsewhere?

Answer–ZERO, and for the simple reason that Bush (and to a slightly lesser extent, Obama) was on board with Israel’s demands and therefore both were given free rein to inflict as much murder and mayhem in the Middle East as they wanted.

Despite the emotionally-based ‘analysis’ offered by various ‘experts’ in this movement that Trump’s missile attack on the Syrian airbase was done as a continuum of those same murderous operations initiated and overseen by George Bush and Barack Obama, nevertheless it was/is a disaster for Zion. Hoping to paint him as a ‘Russian spy’, the for-the-most-part-for-show missile attack has (at least temporarily) defanged the one poison dart which Judea, Inc was hoping to utilize in having him impeached. Had Netanyahu & co known ahead of time that the missile attack was going to be a one-hit-wonder that did nothing to jump start the ‘Greater Israel’ project which he and his religious nutcase cohorts have been envisioning now for the last 5,000 years, they would have pulled all the strings they possess in Congress to prevent it from taking place.

‘Among those who signed it were Reps. Eliot Engel and Jerrold Nadler, two Jewish Democrats from New York who are active on issues relating to Israel and the Middle East.’

One can assume that the letter originated with them, despite the little mention they get in the piece. Israel doesn’t want Trump ‘going it alone’ and making decisions as he did with the recent strike on the Syrian airbase that in the end works to frustrate what Judea, Inc is actually trying to achieve. Does any rational person believe for a moment that if Trump finally caved into the Jews’ demands and started a round-the-clock bombing campaign against Syria followed by a full-scale invasion that Israel’s hirlings in the US Congress would be demanding that the operations cease and desist until they had time to ‘debate’ and ‘authorize’ any further activity?

Convoluted and confusing, a bought-and paid for Congress now trying to rein in a new President from militarily striking places such as Syria, which Israel wants destroyed? For sure, which is why no one–just because they happen to have read the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion–should jump to any premature conclusions about what is going on based upon a mere surface-level examination of events. As we say here often, this is chess, not checkers.

Haaretz

Six Republican lawmakers joined 40 of their Democrat colleagues on Friday by calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to bring a resolution before the U.S. Congress that would define and authorize the use of force in Syria and other “terrorist hotspots” in the Middle East. The bipartisan plea comes three weeks after President Donald Trump ordered an attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime for the first time since the start of the Syrian civil war.

In their letter to Ryan, the 46 Representatives wrote that the president “must seek approval from Congress before taking any further military action against the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.” The letter added, “We believe that Congress has an important role to play, and based on current events, such a debate should occur as soon as possible.” The Republicans who signed the letter are Reps. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, Walter Jones of North Carolina, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Ted Yoho of Florida and Justin Amash of Michigan.

On the side of the Democrats, the letter was spearheaded by Reps. James McGovern of Massachusetts and Barbara Lee of California. Among those who signed it were Reps. Eliot Engel and Jerrold Nadler, two Jewish Democrats from New York who are active on issues relating to Israel and the Middle East. The letter states that “Congress cannot continue to remain silent and ignore its responsibilities under the constitution,” and that a debate on further war steps in the Middle East “is the minimum we owe the American people and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Past attempts to create a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force that would suit the current developments in the Middle East ended in failure because of deep divisions in Washington. It is unlikely that the current effort will go much further, although following the Syria strike last month, Speaker Ryan signaled that he was open to debating the subject.