«
»

Pyongyang slams Israel as ‘disturber of peace armed with illegal nukes under US patronage’


israelinukes

CONTINUE READING

This entry was posted on 04/30/2017, 3:26 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by roberthstiver on 04/30/2017 - 8:56 am

    Good on North Korea! — sympathetic with its position to start with (in a certain contextual sense, mayn’t I call the North Koreans “the Palestinians of the Korean peninsula”?), it has leaped in my estimation of its geopolitical awareness and forthrightness.

    “madman” — hmmm, with Lieberman and Netanyahu (e.g.) in the criminally psychotic Zionist mix, this is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. No wonder these hypocritical, evil bastards are international pariahs….

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: