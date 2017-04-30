Pyongyang slams Israel as ‘disturber of peace armed with illegal nukes under US patronage’

CONTINUE READING
#1 by roberthstiver on 04/30/2017 - 8:56 am
Good on North Korea! — sympathetic with its position to start with (in a certain contextual sense, mayn’t I call the North Koreans “the Palestinians of the Korean peninsula”?), it has leaped in my estimation of its geopolitical awareness and forthrightness.
“madman” — hmmm, with Lieberman and Netanyahu (e.g.) in the criminally psychotic Zionist mix, this is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. No wonder these hypocritical, evil bastards are international pariahs….