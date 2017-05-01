Married rabbi running for mayor of Manchester has been having an affair with a woman he met on a bondage website but refuses to shake a woman’s hand in public because Judaism forbids it

continue reading
This entry was posted on 05/01/2017, 5:30 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 05/01/2017, 5:30 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Gary on 05/01/2017 - 5:46 am
Sadly most people are so brainwashed, they either don’t believe it really happened, or don’t seem to care. This story might be from England but that would probably be the same in Jewmerica.