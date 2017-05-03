«

All 100 senators sign letter asking for equal treatment of Israel at the U.N.


Link here

  1. #1 by Christopher Phillips on 05/03/2017 - 2:52 pm

    Every single senator is a liar, a coward, a traitor, a terrorist and a murderer. If a revolution comes, all of them should be sent to supermax prisons for life.

