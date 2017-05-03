Trump, Abbas gear up for Washington meet Wednesday

ed note–of the many things making the list, this issue more than anything else best explains the across-the-board opposition to Trump on the part of Judea, Inc. As someone who has worked in the business world and whose resume lists success after success after success in building major projects that by definition were difficult, thorny, and fraught with all sorts of problems, Israel knows that if Trump applies those same common-sense business practices to solving the Israeli/Palestinian problem that success can be achieved, which is NOT something Israel wants/needs.

In the first case, Zionism was NEVER about securing just a ‘homeland’ for the Jewish people. It was never about some small sliver of real estate where da po, lil, pescuted jooz could live in pees…Rather, it was, is, and always WILL BE about fulfilling the dictates of the Torah for establishing a Judaic theocracy from whence the dictates of the angry, vindictive, racist god of the Jews–YHWH–issue forth and govern world affairs and whose borders were specifically laid out in various passages of that original book of hate–the Torah–for establishing a kosher kaliphate ensconsed between the 2 ‘great rivers’, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

Furthermore, and one would say, equally important–is the fact that Israel CANNOT live in a conflict-anemic environment. The threat of outside violence is the GLUE that holds Judaic society together, whether it was the ghettos of Europe or whether it is the mother of all ghettos–the Jewish state. Any peace deal that effectively ends that state of eternal war existing between Isaac and Ishmael, between Jacob and Esau, and between Israelite and Amalekite will by definition cause the bonding agent holding together this inherently dysfunctional and dystopian entity calling itself ‘the Jewish state’ to break down and lead to the disintegration of this Apocalyptic experiment in Jewish self rule in the Middle East.

And it is for this reason more than any others that Trump simply ‘has to go’ by whatever means are necessary, for as much as JFK was viewed as a clear and present danger in his policies regarding Israel’s nuclear weapons and his push to have the American Zionist Council–forerunner to today’s AIPAC–comply with the regulations concerning agents of foreign governments being forced to register as such under the legal terms as laid own in FARA, likewise, Trump’s policies regarding bringing and end to the hostilities in the region are every bit as much that same clear and present danger and an ‘existential threat’ that must be prevented at all costs, including his impeachment, assassination or some unspeakably horrific act of false flag terrorism that will in some way be blamed on the Palestinians.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump will play peacemaker at the White House on Wednesday, meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as part of an effort to end the long-running Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

After hosting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, the self-styled deal-maker-in-chief will host Abbas for the first time since coming to office.

“The president’s ultimate goal is to establish peace in the region,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

That long-shot effort — which has eluded US presidents since the 1970s — got off to a rocky start early in Trump’s administration, when Trump appeared to walk away from the US’s longstanding commitment to Palestinian statehood and signaled the American embassy could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said Trump is still “giving serious consideration” to moving the embassy.

That move would likely spark Palestinian fury and is privately seen by many in the Israel and US security establishments as needlessly inflammatory.

At the same time, Trump has urged Israel to hold back on settlement building in the West Bank, a longstanding concern of Palestinians and much of the world.

Pence said Trump is “personally committed to resolving the Israeli and Palestinian conflict” and “valuable progress” is being made.

“Momentum is building and goodwill is growing,” he said at an Israeli Independence Day event at the White House.

Abbas makes the trip to Washington while politically unpopular back home, with polls suggesting most Palestinians want the 82-year-old to resign.

Abbas’s term was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office with no elections held.

But he will be hoping Trump can pressure Israel into concessions he believes are necessary to salvage a two-state solution to one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

Palestinian officials have seen their cause overshadowed by worry over global concerns such as the war in Syria and Islamic State group jihadists, and want Trump’s White House to bring it back to the forefront.

Netanyahu has said he is ready to resume peace talks without preconditions, but accuses Abbas of inciting hostility and terrorism against Israel, and of encouraging terrorists by paying salaries to them and their families.

“Terrorists attack innocent people, Jews and non-Jews, in Israel and abroad,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “These awful terrorists get a monthly wage from the Palestinian Authority,” he continued. “The more you kill, the more you get.”

The PA spends $350 million a year paying wages to terrorists imprisoned in Israel or the families of terrorists killed during their attacks, the prime minister said. Over the past few years, it has spent some $1 billion on those payments. “Think what could have been done with a billion dollars,” Netanyahu said. “How can you talk about peace when you at the same time fund murderers who murdered Israelis?”

The prime minister called on the PA to abolish the laws that require the funding of terrorists and their families. “Fund peace,” he implored.

The meeting Wednesday is a sign that “Trump’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is more conventional than anyone expected,” said Ilan Goldenberg of the Center for New American Security.

“The big question now is what Trump will try to accomplish during this first meeting. If he goes for the home run and tries to restart negotiations, he is likely to fail,” Goldenberg said.

“Instead, Trump and his team should focus on incremental steps to improve the situation on the ground, preserve the possibility of the two-state solution at another time, and set conditions for negotiations in the future.”

One of Trump’s top advisers, Jason Greenblatt, held wide-ranging talks with both Israelis and Palestinians during a visit to the region in March.

Abbas and Trump spoke by phone on March 11, and there are suggestions the US president could visit the Middle East this month.

A group of three influential Republican Senators — Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham — have called on Trump to ask Abbas to stop funding Palestinian terrorists and prisoners and their families.

That could pose major domestic political headaches for Abbas, as he battles unpopularity and challenges from rival factions.

But according to former White House official Dennis Ross, Trump is in some ways helping Abbas by extending the White House invite.

“The president, in some ways, has already added to his relevancy by inviting him to come.”

But mutual distrust between Palestinians and Israelis will be a formidable, if not impossible, barrier for Trump to overcome.

“The gap between the parties has probably never been greater, both psychologically and practically,” said Ross.

“In my mind, as someone who’s worked on this for the last 30 years, I don’t think we’ve ever been at a lower point.”