Gilad Atzmon to speak in Los Angeles on Monday, May 8th

Friends, Romans, Countrymen… For those of you in or near the Los Angeles area, well-known writer/dissident voice Gilad Atzmon will be speaking at the Hungarian Cultural Alliance on Monday May 8th at 7:00 PM promoting and discussing his new book 'Being in Time.' The venue is located at 1827 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003. Donations will be appreciated to help cover expenses.

