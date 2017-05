ITALY – Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano agrees ‘100 percent’ that migrant NGOs working with smugglers

SOTT – Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said he “agreed 100 percent” with claims made last week accusing migrant rescue charities of colluding with people smugglers in Libya. The debate was sparked recently by Sicilian prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro, who told the Italian media that he had “evidence that there are direct contacts between certain NGOs and people traffickers in Libya,” but didn’t know if it could be used in court. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

