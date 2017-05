The Truth About Putin’s ‘New World Order’

COUNTER PUNCH – Putin’s task is to block Washington’s forward progress, create tangible disincentives for aggression, and put an end to the foreign interventions. The Russian president might have to take a few steps backward to avoid WW3, but ultimately the goal is clear and achievable. Uncle Sam must be reined in, the war-making must stop, global security must be reestablished, and people must be free to return to their homes in peace. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

