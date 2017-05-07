Ahead of Trump visit, PM declares support for his peace push

Netanyahu says he and all of Israel ‘share the desire’ to renew Israeli-Palestinian negotiations

ed note–as we have discussed here previously, neither Netanyahu nor his co-tribalists want ‘peace’. ‘Peace’, or the absence of conflict, would be the swan song of the Jewish state and Netanyahu and his people know this, for without conflict, there is no glue holding together what is inarguably the most dysfunctional political entity ever devised in human history. Without conflict, there is no justification for the $30 million a day that Old Aunt Israel receives from Uncle Sam in defense aid, as well as the rest of the loot that she collects from the diaspora abroad.

But besides the $ issue, there is the psychological one that is as–if not more–important than the other. Israel was created as a ‘sanctuary’ to protect Jews from violence, hence if there is no more violence as a result of some peace deal being cooked up by Trump and his people, then the very reason for the existence of the Jewish state ceases to exist.

It is for this reason then that Netanyahu and his people are indeed planning on something utterly spectacular in terms of false flag terrorism to be blamed on–drum role please–the Palestinians, and that all of Netanyahu’s talk of ‘welcoming’ Trump’s peace plan is a ruse, so that when something goes BOOM, the world will remember how much Nutty Netty was really, really, REALLY looking forward to FINALLY securing PEACE for po, lil’ Izrul, but then, dem AY-rabs came and messed it all up…

And lest some folks think there wasn’t/isn’t a precedent for the scenario laid out herein, please consider what former Mossad officer Victor Ostrovsky wrote in his book ‘The Other Side of Deception’ regarding how Israel was planning on scuttling the peace talks that George H. W. Bush had scheduled in trying to come to a resolution of the Palestinian/Israeli situation, to wit–‘

‘Since the Mossad had all the security arrangements in hand, it would not be a problem bringing the killers as close as they wanted to President Bush and then staging his assassination…In the ensuing confusion, the Mossad people would kill the ‘perpetrators,’ scoring yet another victory for Israel, and with the assassins dead, it would be difficult to discover where the ‘security breach’ had been, except that several countries involved in the conference, such as Syria, were regarded as countries that assisted terrorists…’

Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau on Sunday declared his support for US President Donald Trump’s efforts to renew Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, ahead of a visit to the region by the American leader.

“The president wants to examine ways to renew the peace process with the Palestinians. I share this desire and the citizens of Israel share this desire; we want peace,” he said.

Netanyahu told his ministers at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem that Israel would be “honored” to host Trump on his first visit abroad as president later this month.

“The president will be warmly welcomed here as a great friend of Israel and as a worthy leader of our great ally, the United States,” the prime minister said.

Trump will make a one-day visit to Israel on May 22 along with his wife, Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the two latter of whom also serve as his advisers. He will stop first in Saudi Arabia, where he has said he will meet leaders from the Muslim world to discuss fighting terrorism.

Trump has pledged to work for a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and there has been speculation that he will seek to convene a Middle East summit soon after this month’s trip. Israel’s Channel 2 reported Friday that the administration has also expressed interest in a possible Israel-Jordan-Saudi Arabia train route, and in pushing a much-discussed Red Sea-Dead Sea canal project.

During the Israel leg of his trip, Trump will meet with Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He is not expected in Ramallah but may visit Bethlehem.

When Abbas visited the White House last week, Trump expressed optimism in his ability to broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and praised Abbas for speaking out against Islamic State terrorism. Abbas said in his remarks that young Palestinians are being educated to be peace-loving, a claim that was derided by Netanyahu.

“We will get it done,” Trump promised of a peace accord, during a joint press conference with Abbas. “We will be working so hard to get it done. It’s been a long time, but we will be working diligently, and I think there’s a very, very good chance.”

The president, who has referred to a Mideast peace agreement as “the ultimate deal,” said he would be willing to play whatever role was needed to strike the coveted accord.