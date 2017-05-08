Bennett– ‘We should tell the truth: There will be no Palestinian state’

Jewish Home chairman says Israel should welcome peace negotiations but reject preconditions

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel should make clear to U.S. President Donald Trump, during his upcoming visit to Israel, that while it is open for negotiations with the Palestinian Authority (PA), it opposes preconditions.

“President Trump is certainly a great friend to Israel and we’re very happy to have him over in Israel, and we’re always open to negotiations, but what we will not have is preconditions or pre-concessions,” he told Arutz Sheva on the sidelines of the Jerusalem Post conference in New York.

“We’re not going to give up territory. We’re not going to give gifts for the huge opportunity to talk to the Arabs. I think it’s important that we focus on building a powerful economy, high tech entrepreneurship and co-existence with our neighbors, but everyone knows we’re not going to form another Palestinian state,” added Bennett.

“I did a lot of business in America. I lived in Manhattan for five years and did dozens of deals. What Americans appreciate is candor, is honesty, integrity, and those who tell the truth. And we are telling the truth. And the truth is that we will not divide Jerusalem. The Arabs don’t want Israel. It’s not about a Palestinian state. It’s about our very existence. We’re going to have to learn to live together, but we’re not going to found another Palestinian state beyond the one in Gaza,” he reiterated.

“Unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s perception is different. That is legitimate. This is his position. I think that ultimately, the Prime Minister should adopt our perception that between the sea and the Jordan there will not be a Palestinian state. A Palestinian state will flood the State of Israel with refugees and will also constitute a security disaster,” warned Bennett.