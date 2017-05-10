Firing FBI director Comey is already backfiring on Trump. It’s only going to get worse

continue reading
This entry was posted on 05/10/2017, 7:05 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 05/10/2017, 7:05 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Kerry Bindon on 05/10/2017 - 9:33 am
blah blah blah as if the washington past sic has any authority this amazon rag is only good for toilet duty Im sick and tired of jewish psy op propaganda and war games wake up washed up washington you are the laughing stock ….print the truth ir give up!
#2 by 5 dancing shlomos on 05/10/2017 - 9:53 am
results of firing the turd
are good
will get better
and
finally excellent