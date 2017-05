100 Worst Landlords in New York City

ed note–yes, there are a few names on the list of the non-Hebraic variety, but a quick scan reveals that they are somewhere in the 1%. What this obviously means is that either

A. The city of New York is inherently anti-Shemitic, or else

B. These landlords of the Hebraic persuasion take a very jaded view of the ‘love thy neighbor’ commandment which apologists/disinformation agents trying to protect Judaism constantly spout in the attempt at putting a pretty face on an inherently ugly, evil spiritual force in our world.

I am betting on ‘B’.