Comey ‘Told Associates’ Trump Was ‘Crazy’, ‘Outside Realm of Normal’

Haaretz

New details have emerged regarding the fallout between former FBI director and President Donald Trump.

Comey, who was fired by Trump on Tuesday, told associates the president was “outside the realm of normal,” even “crazy,” after he accused Obama of wiretapping him, the New York Times reported.

Trump, for his part, told aides ahead of Comey’s dismissal that there was “something wrong with” the then-FBI chief.

Meanwhile, deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign from his position only two weeks after entering office, as a result of the White House’s handling of Comey’s dismissal, according to a report published on Thursday morning in The Washington Post.

The report, which did not garner a response from the Justice Department, said that Rosenstein was angry over the White House’s claims on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump fired Comey first and foremost because Rosenstein had recommended him to do so. This, while Rosenstein was asked by Trump to write a document assessing Comey’s conduct in the Hillary Clinton investigation, but did not explicitly recommend the president fire the FBI director.

On Wednesday, the White House changed its narrative of the decision to fire Comey, and instead of claiming that it was a direct result of a recommendation by Rosenstein, stated that Trump had been considering to fire Comey ever since his election victory in November 2016. White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders accused Comey of committing “atrocities” and failing to do his job.

Trump’s firing of Comey throws into question the future of a counterintelligence investigation into his campaign’s possible connections to Russia. It immediately raised suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset.