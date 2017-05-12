MASADA FORTRESS PREPPED AHEAD OF TRUMP VISIT

‘They made haste with the bloody work and moved with demonic fury, so great was the zeal they were in to murder their wives and children…The husbands embraced their wives, and took their children into their arms and yet at the same time did they complete the slaughter that they had resolved upon as if those slain were mere strangers…Nor was there any one of these men found that regretted his part in this terrible execution of his dearest relations. Miserable men indeed were they who slew their own wives and children with their own hands, as if it were the lightest of those evils that were before them. So they, being not able to bear the grief they were under for what they had done any longer, and esteeming it an injury to those they had slain to live even the shortest space of time after them, they presently laid all they had upon a heap, and set fire to it. They then chose ten men by lot to slay all the rest…Every one of whom laid himself down next to the bodies of his wife and children on the ground, and threw his arms about them, and then offered their necks to the stroke of those who by lot chosen for the task of executing…and when these ten had, without fear, slain them all, they made the same rule for casting lots for themselves, that he whose lot it was should first kill the other nine, and after all should then kill himself. Accordingly, all these had courage sufficient to be no way behind one another in doing or suffering; so, for a conclusion, the nine offered their necks to the executioner, and he who was the last of all took a view of all the other bodies, lest perchance some or other among so many that were slain should want his assistance to be quite dispatched, and when he perceived that they were all dead, set fire to the palace, and with the great force of his hand ran his sword entirely through himself, and fell down dead near to his own relations. So these people died with this intention, that they would not leave so much as one soul among them all alive to be subject to the Romans…’