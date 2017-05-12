Israeli OpEd– ‘Should the Israelites Drive Out the Palestinians From the Promised Land?’

ed note–as we say here often, anyone who thinks that Judaism from the Torah plays no part in this quaint little thing we call Armageddon is either a fool, a liar, or both.

By Alex Zephyr, breakingisraelnews.com

“By little and little I will drive them out from before thee, until thou be increased, and inherit the land.” Exodus 23:30 (The Israel Bible™)

Why were the Israelites obligated by God to drive them away from the Promised Land and break down their altars, smash the sacred stones and cut out the images of their false gods? Because those people were God-haters, idol-worshippers and evil-doers! They were opposite to everything God loves, therefore “You must destroy all the people the Lord your God hands over to you. Show them no mercy, and do not worship their gods or they will trap you” (Deuteronomy 7:16; 9:5).

There are many people today who suggest to get rid of the Palestinians from the Land of Israel, because they are dangerous and cruel terrorists, constantly spilling innocent blood of civilian Israelis.

Is that what they call the holy and peaceful religion which justifies murder of innocent people, including children and women?

God said to Israelites: “If you do not drive out inhabitants of the land, those you allow to remain will be like splinters in your eyes and thorns in your sides. They will constantly fight with you over land in which you live” (Numbers 33:55-56). That is exactly what has happened to the Israelites!

Should the Israelites drive out the Palestinians from the Promised Land, as God commanded, and why?

Yes, they should, because those people do not want to live in peace with the Israelis and dedicate their lives to killing Jews and expropriation of their land.

The God of Israel is a very jealous God. He does not want His Holy Land to be polluted with evil idolaters, who worship a god that cannot save and constantly will fight over the land. They are the opposite to everything God loves and are an abomination in His eyes, therefore “On account of the wickedness of these nations the Lord your God will drive them out before you, as He swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob” (Deuteronomy 7:16; 9:5).

The Israelites had failed to obey God’s Commandments. God’s warnings had been transgressed in every detail. They conquered the Promised Land, but did not drive the inhabitants of this land out. Instead, they made the Canaanites and other people pay tribute to them. So the Lord burned with anger against Israel and said: “Because this nation has violated My covenant and has not listened to Me, I will no longer drive out the nations that Joshua left when he died. I will use them to test Israel by them, whether they will keep the way of the Lord to walk in it as their fathers did, or not” (Judges 2:20-22).

The Almighty foretold to the Israelites: “If you do not drive out inhabitants of the land, those you allow to remain will be like splinters in your eyes and thorns in your sides. They will constantly fight with you over land in which you live. And as I plan to do to them, so I will do to you” (Numbers 33:55-56).

This time the Israelites will listen to God and will not repeat the mistakes of the past which caused them to be expelled from the land of their fathers. In the time of the Messiah, the Tribes of Israel will have applied the fist of God’s judgments against the aggressive surrounding Arab-Muslim nations. They will defeat and expel them out of the Promised Land, so there will not be “irritants in your eyes and thorns in your sides” (Isaiah 11:14).

As Rabbi Tuly Weisz in the Prayer for Peace says, “May Hashem who neither slumbers nor sleeps crush the evil terrorists and drive them out of our beloved Land of Israel. May the God of Israel grant true and eternal peace to the people of Israel”.

This will be done in accordance with the wish of God: “No longer will the people of Israel have malicious neighbors who are painful briers and sharp thorns. And they shall dwell safely in it, and shall build houses, and plant vineyards; yea, they shall dwell with confidence, when I have executed judgments upon all those that despise them round about them; and they shall know that I am the LORD their God” (Ezekiel 28:24-26).

Halleluyah! Finally the people of Israel will be able to live in peace and security they have dreamed of for a long, long time.