LAOS – Death from below in the world’s most bombed country

A staggering 270 million bombs were dropped on Laos, during what became known as the secret war, because Americans were unaware of what was going on. The 80 million bombs that never went off remain live, buried all over the country. There were more than 580,000 bombing missions on Laos between 1964 and 1973. That's one every eight minutes, every day, for nine years.

