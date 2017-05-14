Trump to Meet With Abbas in ‘Palestine,’ His Social Media Chief Says

While some countries recognize the State of Palestine, the United States does not

ed note–this was not a ‘glitch’, a ‘faux pas’ or a ‘snafu’. As Trump has demonstrated from the beginning of his campaign, he uses Twitter and other social media in order to get a conversation started in a way that benefits his agenda and interests, and if need be, ‘adjusts’ it later after the SHTF. He wanted the word ‘Palestine’ put out there in order to convey the idea that it is a place whose name has already been carved into stone and into history and that he is going to do what is necessary in order to rein in the present apocalyptic situation

Haaretz

An itinerary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Europe and the Middle East published by his social media director has raised some eyebrows. The reason: the president’s stopover in “Palestine.”

Daniel Scavino, Trump’s social media director, detailed on Facebook a list of locations and dignitaries Trump is scheduled to meet with on his trip later this month. Appearing alongside “Rome: Pope Francis” and “Israel: Prime Minister Netanyahu” is “Palestine: President Abbas.”

While some countries recognize the State of Palestine, the United States does not.

Scavino’s post was later edited to say “Palestinian Territories.”

Trump will be visiting Israel and the Palestinian Authority on May 22-23. He is set to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, and with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, where he is also set to tour the Church of the Nativity.

Trump has expressed his strong desire to “reach the ultimate deal” on the peace process, and his visit might give an insight or even prove to be the opening shot to his plans.