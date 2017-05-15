Bennett demands that ‘Trump must understand that the embassy needs to be moved’

Education Minister calls on PM to make Israel’s position clear to President Trump, that US embassy needs to be in Jerusalem.

ed note–now I’m a lil’ confused here…Why all this consternation on the part of Bennett, Netanyahu, Hotovely, Shaked, Adelson, etc, concerning Trump and his reluctance to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, as well as all his noises about the ‘ultimate deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians if–as so many allege–that Trump is just a ‘pawn’ of Judea and a died-in-the-wool ZY-nist?

Seriously, I/we have asked this question somewhere between a million and a billion times on this website over the course of the last year, giving the anti-Trumpers every opportunity to answer it, and yet, all we get back is the sound of chirping crickets and dead silence.

Israel National News

Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett called on the Prime Minister Sunday to send a clear message to President Donald Trump that Israel expects the US to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as called for by the congressional 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.

President Trump, who is expected to arrive in Israel next Monday, will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu before visiting Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Trump, who promised during his 2016 presidential campaign to implement the 1995 Embassy Act and transfer the US embassy to the Israeli capital, has since backtracked on the promise, saying that the matter is under consideration.

Last week, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that all countries with diplomatic relations with Israel, including the US, should move their embassies to the Israeli capital.

“Israel’s stance is that all the embassies belong in Israel’s capital of Jerusalem, and the US Embassy should be one of the first to move.”

On Sunday, however, the Education Minister pushed Netanyahu to lay out Israel’s position more aggressively to the president, calling on him to send a clear message that the Jewish state expected President Trump to fulfill his campaign promise.

“I call on the Prime Minister to make it clear that we expect the American government to move the embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.

“Moving the US embassy to the Israeli capital strengthens Israel,” Bennett continued, “and strengthens the changes for a true peace, since any agreement based on the division of Jerusalem is destined to fail.”

“Just like embassies for countries around the world are located in the American capital, Washington, they should be located in Jerusalem, our capital for some 3,000 years.”