Min. Of Jewstice Shaked: Netanyahu must tell Trump there is ‘no chance for a Palestinian state’



“MK Yoel Hasson (the Zionist camp) approached Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud), asking him to make sure Trump also gives a speech before the Knesset assembly (…) “I find fault with the fact that during the first visit of President Trump in Israel, he was not scheduled to visit the Knesset, so that he would be given the opportunity to present his political doctrine to the people’s representatives,” said Hasson in his letter (…) Itzik Eldan, former head of the Foreign Ministry’s Office, told Ynet on Monday that “the main special request that came from President (Trump) was to speak on the mountain at Masada. That is an unprecedented and significant affair.” ——————————————————————————————– YNET – Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was interviewed Monday at Ynet and referred to US President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel next week and to his intention to promote a peace initiative in the region. “The message that Netanyahu has to convey to Trump is that there is no chance for a Palestinian state at the moment,” said Shaked, stressing that “‘the gaps between Israel and the Palestinians are currently too great for a political agreement to be reached, there isn’t going to be a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.” “There is an opportunity when a president such as Trump, who is willing to take courageous steps, to think outside the box and advance a large economic agreement with the more moderate Arab countries and with the Palestinians. We can make promote common industrial infrastructures and areas that all citizens here in the Middle East will enjoy.” said Shaked. “You can give, as they say, an ‘economic peace on steroids to the Palestinians, build industrial zones there, improve their quality of life. Let’s do this,” suggested Shaked. Shaked emphasized that though her party, Bayit Yehudi, does not object to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, it does not have high hopes of such talks leading to an actual agreement. “When talks fail in the Middle East, a wave of terror usually breaks out, so we have to be careful. But as long as there are no preliminary conditions or concessions, it doesn’t bother us. As soon as concessions will be made, we won’t be there. Shaked stressed the importance of the present moment in history, which she feels allows for the US Embassy to be moved to Jerusalem. “We think there is a historic opportunity here to move the embassy. We could have done it immediately after Tramp was elected, and we still hope it will happen,” Shaked said. “Yesterday, the prime minister staed that he supports moving the embassy to Jerusalem, and that’s how it should be.” When asked about the Prime Minister’s intention to approve the Nationality through a flash proceeding in the Knesset, Shaked said, “A basic law should not be promoted in a flash process, it should be advanced quickly. “I have to submit a government bill, I will work on it with (MK—ed) Yariv Levin,” added Shaked. “I will work on the basis of the law I submitted in the previous Knesset. I think that within a month we will present a version that I hope all the factions will support. “ When asked whether she shared the assessment that the government would survive until 2019, Shaked replied, “Yes, I think this government is stable, strong and united.” She added that “I do not think we (are facing early) elections. I think that the state has something to lose from that. This is an excellent government that functions well, with ministers who work hard, there is no reason to drag the country into elections.” A full itinerary for Trump During his time in Israel, Trump is scheduled to visit several Israeli monuments as well as historic and religious sites. Among these is the Masada fortress, where Jewish soldiers, fighting back the Roman army, committed suicide so as not to be captured. Both Trump and Netanyahu are expected to speak at Masada next week, though the order of their speeches has yet to be made public. MK Yoel Hasson (the Zionist camp) approached Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud), asking him to make sure Trump also gives a speech before the Knesset assembly. "I find fault with the fact that during the first visit of President Trump in Israel, he was not scheduled to visit the Knesset, so that he would be given the opportunity to present his political doctrine to the people's representatives," said Hasson in his letter. "President Trump's important messages to the Israeli public should be heard not only in meetings between senior officials or in closed and exclusive events at Masada, but first and foremost at the Israeli Knesset. " Hasson mentioned heads of state who had spoken in the Knesset in recent years, including the presidents of France and India and the prime ministers of Britain, Canada and Italy, as well as former US presidents such as Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. "I am well aware that this is a complex visit that is characterized by a tight schedule, but I appeal to you to work with President Trump's office," concluded MK Hasson.

