Sheldon Adelson ‘Furious’ at Tillerson Over Delay in U.S. Embassy Move

Report of Adelson’s anger at Trump over embassy move follow ssimilar reports of growing frustration by Netanyahu-backer at Trump’s Israel policy

ed note–So, in other words, Adelson has now realized that the entire schmoozing campaign in which Trump was engaged was all ‘an act’ and that Adelson & co who bought into it got conned.

Too bad there weren’t people around in this ‘movement’ warning at the time when Adelson threw his support behind Trump that ‘the Donald’ was more than likely doing this as a smokescreen and therefore people shouldn’t get themselves too worked up over it.

Times of Israel

Sheldon Adelson, the Republican mega-donor who gave tens of millions of dollars to President Donald Trump’s election campaign and then added another five million to Trump’s inauguration committee, is once again angry at the president he helped elect – according to a report published on Sunday in the newsletter Axios.

Adelson, according to the report, told people close to him that he was “furious” at the comments made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Tillerson said in an interview that President Trump was deliberating whether fulfilling his election promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would help the prospect of reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, or hurt it.

If Adelson is indeed angry over Tillerson’s comments, it won’t be the first time in recent weeks that the Trump administration’s policy on Israel rubbed him the wrong way. Last month, Politico reported that Adelson was angry and disappointed with the president, over both the constant delays on the promised embassy move, and some of the key appointments in his administration.

Politico also reported in March that Adelson was “alarmed” over the Trump administration’s decision to leave in place a number of professional, career diplomats who dealt with Israel policy under the Obama administration. The casino tycoon’s spokesperson denied that Adelson was angry, but said that he was looking forward to hear when the administration was planning to announce the embassy move – which explains why he took issue with Tillerson’s comments on Sunday.

In a clear message, the Israel Hayom newspaper, which is owned by Adelson and is extremely supportive of Prime Minister Netanyahu, used a quote by the prime minister on the embassy move as its top headline on Monday: “The embassy move will help peace.” The quote was taken from a press release by Netanyahu’s office on Sunday night and was a direct reply to the question raised by Tillerson in his interview.