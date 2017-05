The Latest move on the part of Judea, Inc to remove Trump– ‘President revealed classified information to Russian diplomats’

ed note–I have included the comments of one of TUT”s more astute readers, ‘Alan’, for reference, to wit–

‘Apparently the 25 Amendment of the Constitution allows for a president to be removed from office by his cabinet and vice-president if they deem he is unfit for office. For all those who are upset that Trump, in his first 100 days, has not already reversed Roe V Wade, has not passed tax reform, has not yet done away with Obamacare, has not condemned the holohoax, has not condemned vaccines, has surrounded himself and decorated his administration with kosher eye candy in the form of Goldman Sachs Jews and his own daughter and son-in law, has bombed Syria and dropped the MOAB in Afghanistan all for show, keep in mind that should he get removed from office, you are going to get christian-zionist Mike Pence as president and when Netanyahu tells him to get on his knees and suck his kneecaps, Pence is going to get down and ask him, which one first Bibi.

For any who might fall into any of the above categories, do you not flippin’ get it ? The Washington Post, today, came out with a bogus story that Trump–yes, Trump himself– leaked classified info to the Russians last week when he met with Lavrov and the Russian ambassador at the White House. The WAPO is the mouthpiece of the intelligence community–the faction which hates Trump and is for the internationalist/globalist agenda of Organized Jewish Interests–the Jews. They are upping their game–Big Time–because they cannot control Trump and because Trump is damned serious about bringing peace to Palestine by forcing the Jews to define their borders most likely back to the 1967 lines and putting an end to the 4000 year old Jewish wet dream of “greater Israel” with them killing all the people and getting the land from the Nile to the Euphrates and along with that, the 1900 year old Jewish revenge porn fantasy of getting back at the Roman Empire by destroying Judea, via the mechanisms of wars, immigration and economic calamity. To the Jews, the United States and Europe are the Roman Empire and they are at war with us–I can’t make it any simpler than that dear readers.

Whether it is WAPO stories, claims on his sanity triggering a 25 Amendment event, a bomb–a Big Bomb–going off somewhere the likes of which rivals or exceeds 911, a plane crash or an outright assassination attempt on his life, Organized Jewish Interests [the Jews] are dead f*****g serious about stopping him.

We should be too. For that small loyalist faction in the intelligence community who are loyal to Trump and their Oath to the Constitution, I’m sorry, but this is where that Oath gets expensive. Time for you to step up to the plate and do your jobs that our tax dollars pay you to do. Do what you need to do to protect and nourish Trump’s presidency and you might still be able to save your pensions. Otherwise you’ll end up with a fixed annuity payment for $972.00/month–the equivalent of a disability payment of an Honorably Discharged E-3. That’s right, from a GS-15 down to the equivalent of an E-3 if the country goes under. You’ll be working for guys like me doing drywall repairs for $8/hour. Your daughters and grand daughters will actually fare better than you, who will more than likely be working in the strip clubs.

Think about making that life adjustment…….