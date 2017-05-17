Former Mossad chief: ‘We need to punish the Americans’



Former Mossad chief says Trump’s actions may endanger Israel, warns against trusting US in the future.

ed note–and there you have it folks, the real reason for all the noise about Trump ‘leaking classified information’–to put him in an adversarial position vis a vis Israel just prior to his visit there where he is planning to put the muscle on Netanyahu in resolving this Palestinian situation. By his having ‘endangered’ the Jewish state by ‘leaking classified info’ to the Russians who are aligned with Iran and Syria, the picture being crafted is that the ENTIRE move to resolve the Palestinian situation is in effect a ‘Russian operation’ with Trump as the ‘asset’ or the ‘pawn’ of Vladimir Putin, whom the Jews hate and want to see removed as much as they do Assad, Nasrallah, and Trump himself.

What this also means is that Judea, Inc understands that Trump is serious about resolving this situation and are now pulling out all the big guns in trying to bring him and his plans down before they even see the light of day.

So, the question that must be asked is obvious–Just how does Judea, Inc plan to ‘punish’ America? Another USS LIBERTY? Another JFK? Another Oklahoma City? Now that Israel’s ‘source’ within ISIS is said to have been compromised, the stage has been set for a terrorist attack in the US by that Israeli created group, so is this to be the mechanism by which it takes place?

What it also means is that all the ‘experts’ out there in all the various neighborhoods making up ‘the movement’ who forfeited reason in favor of excitement and emotionalism got it DEAD WRONG vis a vis Trump and what he plans to do. If he were truly the ‘pawn of Judea’ as so many have unfortunately asserted with dogmatic rigidity, the Jews would not be going to the lengths that they are at present in trying to bring him down, and if Trump IS taken down as the Jews want and replaced with Pence who is a died in the wool Zionist, then when the NEXT BLOODBATH of innocent Palestinians takes place, the one question all persons will be left to consider is whether that bloodbath would indeed be occurring if Pence had not been put into place, and put there as a result of the screeching campaign waged against Trump by Judea Inc to which unfortunately a disproportionately high number of people making up the ‘movement’ contributed.

Israel National News

Former Mossad Chief Danny Yatom on Wednesday spoke on Radio FM-103 about The Washington Post’s article on US President Donald Trump’s alleged intelligence leaks to Russia.

“I don’t know what the leaks were about, but according to the reports, this information was highly sensitive and may present a threat to the source’s life,” Yatom said.

“According to American media, the source is an Israeli spy who is currently part of ISIS forces and in a dangerous position. This information may endanger not only the person himself, but also the technological system he uses.

“Trump’s actions may cause severe damage to Israel’s security, if we lose touch with the source.

“In addition, there is a concern the information will reach Iran.

“If the reports are true, I assume the Mossad will do everything it can to ensure its source will continue to provide information at a later date, and will do everything necessary to rescue him, if need be.

“The concern is that this sensitive information will be leaked from the Russians to other sources, each of whom have their own interests. Those interests may be in conflict with US or Israeli interests.

“The little bit that has made it to the media is dangerous, severe, and highly unusual. Working on the assumption that the Russians know more than the media, there is an enormous concern that this information will be passed on and cause irreparable damage.

“Israel and the United States have worked together on intelligence for many years. If the information shared between the two countries is not kept completely confidential, the trust will evaporate and we will find ourselves in the midst of a huge crisis which will negatively influence our relationship.

“Irrespective of the relationship between the two countries, we must ensure the safety of the sources.”

According to Yatom, if our sources cease being useful because of improper use of information we give the US, Israel will have a problem.

“We need to punish the Americans, and it’s possible,” Yatom continued. “In order to ensure Trump does not succumb to temptation, we need to refrain from giving him information, or give him partial information only, so he will not be able to pass it on to a third party. This way, no one will be in any danger.”

“The President of the United States has a right to take classified information and decide it should no longer be classified. He’s the commander-in-chief.

“But if he does that, Israel will refrain from sharing information with him in the future.”