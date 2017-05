Ukraine’s war on Orthodox Christianity

THE DURAN – The Ukrainian Parliament (Rada) is considering legislation which would pave the way for a ban on Orthodox Christian Churches under the Moscow Patriarchy. If the new laws are adopted, it would allow the Ukrainian regime to ban churches, police the worship and other practices of churches, ban missionaries from entering the country and seize the assets of churches. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

