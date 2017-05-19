Burger King sued after advertising in Dachau

YNET – The directors of the memorial site of the Dachau concentration camp in Germany filed a lawsuit against Burger King, claiming the fast-food chain distributed advertising leaflets to visitors. The memorial site claimed that they tried to persuade them to stop, but were unsuccessful.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the concentration camp each year. More than 40,000 people were murdered there by Nazi Germany.

In a lawsuit filed by the site’s managers against the fast-food chain, it was claimed that its employees had entered a private parking lot where visitors to the site parked their cars. According to them, Burger King employees placed leaflets on the windows and doors of the cars. Since the lot is private, the site’s management is allowed to ban advertising in its vicinity.

“This suit is intended to protect the dignity of the place,” explained the site’s director, Dr. Gabriele Hammermann. “We perceive advertising on the site, which for many is a place of mourning and a cemetery, as an inappropriate act.

The Dachau concentration camp is located near Munich. The Nazis established it in 1933, and more than 40,000 people were murdered there before American forces liberated it on April 29, 1945.