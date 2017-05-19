NORWAY – Caricature equates circumcision with pedophilia

YNET – Norway’s fourth-largest newspaper has recently published a caricature depicting supporters of circumcision for Jews and Muslims as pedophiles.

The offensive caricature appeared in The Dagbladet, the second largest tabloid in the country that has a circulation of approximately 75,000 copies a day.

The caricature depicts a man wearing a kippah (skullcap) and a bearded man standing next to him, both holding signs reading ‘Yes to circumcision’ and ‘Religious freedom.’ A third man, wearing a ratty coat, tells them: “I know what you mean. I, too, am told by an invisible man to fiddle with children’s penises.”

The Israeli Embassy in Norway sent a strong condemnation to the newspaper.

The ambassador in Oslo, Rafi Schutz, said: “This is a disgraceful caricature that represents a fanatical religion of false liberalism that shows zero tolerance for opinions and beliefs different from those who believe themselves to be enlightened.”