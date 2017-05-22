Rabbis for Peace urge Trump to abandon ‘land for peace’ slogan



‘It is critical to remind him, through whatever means possible, of the great folly inherent in the idea of ‘two nations for two peoples’

ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder/wake up call to all those who foolishly buy into the ‘Jews for peace’ BS that whenever that first word beginning with the letter ‘j’ is attached to it, that whatever the topic of discussion happens to be, it means that the members of that group approach the entire paradigm with another ‘j’ word in mind as the foundational basis upon which their perspective and discourse operates, and that ‘j’ word is Judaism.

And Judaism is very clear on this issue–the land between the Nile and Euphrates belongs to the Jews, case closed, next item. To them, even THINKING about the creation of a ‘Palestinian state’ within the Nile and Euphrates risks the wrath of the Jewish god YHWH, so just plain ‘fugghettaboutit’ the notion of actually doing anything substantive.

They do however love the process of never-ending discussions because–

A. It creates the false impression that they really do ‘want peace’, are willing to talk and be reasonable,

and

B. it allows them to do is to employ the same tactics that a 2-man pick-pocket team utilizes, which is one guy keeping the target’s attention focused on him while the other goes to work robbing him.

A ‘2 state solution’ ends all future debate/discussion and this is why they oppose it, in addition to the fact–as previously stated–that they consider the entire Middle East theirs by virtue of divine proclamation.

Israel National News

Large ads appeared in Israeli English-language newspapers this morning in which prominent Israeli Rabbis petitioned US President Donald Trump to avoid falling prey to the mistakes of previous US administrations. The ad, sponsored by the Rabbinical Congress for Peace, reminded the President that every earlier attempt to negotiate an Arab-Israeli peace agreement based on the principle of “land for peace” not only failed, but led to further bloodshed and increased terror attacks.

Four hundred leading Israeli Rabbis lent their signature to the document, which is based on Jewish law (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chaim §329), which prohibits transference of Jewish controlled land to our enemies, inasmuch as it puts the entire nation in imminent physical danger.

“We are convinced of the sincerity of the President’s intentions,” stated Rabbi Joseph Gerlitzky, Rabbi of Central Tel Aviv and Chairman of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace. “And precisely because of that, it is critical to remind him, through whatever means possible, of the great folly inherent in the idea of ‘two nations for two peoples,’ and any similar assumptions that believe that making territorial concessions to the Arabs will bring peace. The Torah of Israel long ago determined that making any concessions will only lead to bloodshed, G-d forbid – a sad fact that is obvious to anyone who looks at the situation objectively.”

The Rabbis who signed the declaration call upon President Trump to affirm strongly the approach of Jewish Law, which rules that only by ceasing all negotiations over transference of Jewish land will true peace and lasting security be attained.