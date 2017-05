Islamic State claims Manchester concert bombing

Video purports to show perpetrator as supporters celebrate UK terror attack that killed 22 and injured 59

ed note–an ‘oldie but goodie’ quote is somewhat appropro here, from Netanyahu himself–

”Regarding what took place on September 11, well it’s very good…Well, it’s not good, but it will generate immediate

sympathy for Israel.”

So, at THE VERY MOMENT that Trump is in Israel, prostrating, bowing, bending over north, south, east and west in order to ‘prime the pump’ in getting a peace deal started between Israel and the Palestinian people she oppresses on a daily basis as a religious duty, BOOM, an horrific bombing takes place that throws Trump off balance and gives the Jewish state all the ammo she needs in ‘setting the tone’ in terms of creating a Palestinian state.

Truly, the Jews must be God’s chosen people, because every single time they need something like this to happen, it does.

Times of Israel

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for bombing a pop concert in the British city of Manchester and killing 22 people, including children.

The group said in a statement published on its social media channels that “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds,” and threatened more attacks.

British police said they had arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

“With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night’s horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” police said in a statement.

Earlier, a pro-Islamic State social media account published a video purporting to be show the Manchester bomber.

“This is only the beginning,” a masked man in front of an Islamic State flag says in the video, speaking in accented English. He add, “The lions of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham are beginning to attack all of the crusaders.”

The man also held up a piece of paper with the word Manchester and Monday’s date.

Even before official confirmation that the attack was carried out by Islamic State, many pro-IS people took to Twitter to celebrate.

A user called @OWYS663 in a now deleted Twitter account appeared to have tweeted about the attack several hours before it happened, using the hashtag #ManchesterArena and the IS flag. But it is unclear whether the time stamp on the tweet is authentic or whether it was tweeted after the attack.

The explosion at the end of a sold-out concert by US star Ariana Grande in the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena in northwestern England was the deadliest terror attack in Britain for more than a decade.

Twenty-two people were confirmed dead, and many of the 59 people injured have life-threatening conditions, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday.

“We know that among those killed and injured were many children and young people,” she added.