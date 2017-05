UK to US: we don’t trust you with Manchester attack information

ed note (tony)…Translation: You have certain backers we don’t trust or know about, so…..MI5 and MI6 (not the CIA) will be working with Israel’s Mossad to carry out future false flag ‘terror’ attacks. Just my 2 cents Link here Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 05/25/2017, 12:52 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.