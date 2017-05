Arizona makes it official: Gold and silver now treated as money

RON PAUL LIBERTY REPORT – A major victory against the United States Federal Reserve comes out of Arizona this week as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2014 into law — officially allowing Arizona residents to use precious metals as currency — instead of fiat federal reserve notes. The bill went after the federal government’s attack on precious metals by eliminating the capital gains taxes on precious metals. Arizona residents no longer have to tell the federal government how much they ‘gained’ or ‘lost’. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

