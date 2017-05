Making Syria great again: Over 15,000 small businesses resume work in Aleppo

SPUTNIK – Chairman of the Federation of the Syrian Chamber of Industry Fares Shahabi said that more than 15,000 out of 60,000 small businesses, which had operated in the Syrian province of Aleppo before the outbreak of hostilities, have now resumed work. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

