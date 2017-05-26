«
Ron Paul’s warning to Trump: Disobey the deep state and you will end up like JFK


THE FREE THOUGHT PROJECT – Which President had the following accusations cast against him:
1) He has betrayed the Constitution, which he swore to uphold.
2) He has committed treason by befriending Russia and other enemies of America.
3) He has subjugated America’s interests to Moscow.
4) He has been caught in fantastic lies to the American people, including personal ones, like his previous marriage and divorce.

President Trump?
No, it was President Kennedy…

  #1 by O'Rourke on 05/26/2017 - 6:04 pm

    Ron Paul hasn’t a clue about the JFK murder. MOSSAD killed JFK. It had nothing to do with cozying up to the Russians. LOL. If Trump gets wacked, it’ll be MOSSAD, which no doubt has infiltrated the CIA. The whole Russia angle is absurd; a feint of misdirection by jews.

