Ron Paul’s warning to Trump: Disobey the deep state and you will end up like JFK



THE FREE THOUGHT PROJECT – Which President had the following accusations cast against him:

1) He has betrayed the Constitution, which he swore to uphold.

2) He has committed treason by befriending Russia and other enemies of America.

3) He has subjugated America’s interests to Moscow.

4) He has been caught in fantastic lies to the American people, including personal ones, like his previous marriage and divorce. President Trump?

No, it was President Kennedy… CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 05/26/2017, 4:38 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.