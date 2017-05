If Trump is serious we may be seeing the most significant step in 20 years of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations

So, if the Oslo Accords are null and void, why do we still speak of Areas A, B and C? Mostly, because the system works exceedingly well for the Israeli occupation. By clinging to most of Area C, yet claiming they may yet be turned over to the Palestinians – as soon as they marshal their first squadron of airborne porcine – Israel managed to legitimize the quiet annexation of much of Area C. As documented by Yesh Din and other human rights NGOs, Israel has been engaged in a quiet yet determined campaign of ethnic cleansing in Area C through Jewish terrorism, backed by the IDF. The system is simple: bands of Jewish hoodlums repeatedly attack Palestinians as they try to work their land; the IDF stands aside or takes the side of the goons; the Palestinians abandon those plots out of fear; and after a while, settlers take over the “neglected” land. A senior minister in Netanyahu’s government, Naftali Bennet, even suggested simply annexing Area C. The Palestinians will get over it, he’s certain.In 1999 Netanyahu was defeated by that most bumbling Israeli PM, Ehud Barak, who lead us with a sure step to the Second Intifada. During that conflict, Israel announced time and again that the Oslo Accords are null and void. It expressed that by sending its army to systematically violate the so-called sovereignty of the Palestinians, by raiding Area A.