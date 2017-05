Lavrov: West responsible for chaos caused by terrorism in Middle East

Sabba – The West is responsible for all the ills, misery, chaos, blood and destruction that the Middle East has been thru for at least the past 150 years and counting. Among the never ending list of crimes of the West against the Middle East, I would like to mention only 2, the consequences of which are still unfolding today.

The first one is Wahhabism. Wahhabism had been declared a heresy as soon as it emerged. Its founder and his followers had all been excommunicated by ALL the Muslims Scholars of the time, the Ottomans had crushed them and it was about to become a forgotten page of the history of Arabian Peninsula until Britain came along, financed it, armed it and gave it a new impulse, a new life, a new legitimacy no Muslim ever gave it, a state (Saudi Arabia) and a new world-wide mission. Wahhabism had been declared as non-part of Islam as soon it surfaced, that profession of faith had then been reiterated many times afterwards and again in September 2016 during the Islamic Conference held in Grozny (and which no western media reported).

Not only should no Muslim ever apologize for the crimes of the Wahhabis, as is often demanded of them, but it is the British and the West at large who should apologize. Because it is Britain who imposed it and allowed to spread, it is the West which is still allowing this judaic cancer to spread in the midst of the Muslim nations, it is the West which is sponsoring it and, no matter how bad things are for us in the West, let us never forget that the first and main victims of Wahhabism to this day are the Muslims people. Not the West.

The second crime the West committed against the Middle Eastern people which I would like to highlight, was the break up of Syria. The Sykes-Picot agreement had amputated Syria from the historical borders which had been hers since the dawn of History, to give birth to the bastard states of Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine. And now, they want to break it up even more.

How many of us have really pondered over the unprecedented arrogance of the West who decides at will to draw and then re-draw borders, create ‘nation-states’, give them new capitals, impose on the local people their kings/presidents/rulers, impose on them at the point of a bloody sword a ‘religion’ they never wanted, give them ‘national flags’, ‘national’ anthems, ‘national’ currencies etc. ? How many of us see it as a monstrous crime against the humanity of the Middle Eastern people and a crime against the Civilizing Cradle of Humanity? How many of us feel it is a crime which must be undone?

None.

Worse than that: the overwhelming majority of the Westerners oppose the undoing of this crime, rejoice that Syria was broken up in their orientalist/colonialist belief that nothing is more dangerous to the West than a strong, united Arabic Middle Eastern nation.

Few people knew it at the time and fewer Westerners realize now that the break up of Syria was only the first step towards the Greater Israel messianic project. And therefore any person who claims to be jew-wise MUST also be pro-Syria, pro-Hezbollah, pro-Iran, pro-Middle East and, to use an expression MCP (RIP) always used about himself, ‘a friend of Islam’ .

From the beginning of Time, Syria has always been at the center of all geopolitical battles and the Third World War will start over Syria.

Islamic eschatology tells us that it is in Damascus that the Muslim Resistance will be headquartered and will find refuge. It is in Damascus that the anti-Christ will reveal himself to the world as a human being. And it is in Damascus that the Christ, Jesus, the Son of Mary, the Son of Man will return (PBUT). This is how important Syria is.

And before anyone says ‘it’s not us, it’s the Jews, it’s the Freemason, it’s our government, it’s some corrupt elements of our elites, we have nothing to do it, I refuse to take the blame for the crimes of my government’ etc., I will ask only one simple question which sums the whole situation and which will force one to reveal his/her true colors: Greater Syria vs. Greater Israel: which side are you on?