Netanyahu– ‘Trump’s peace deal will come at a price for the Jewish state’

jpost

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday that should US President Donald Trump endorse a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, it would come at a price whose brunt the Jewish state will eventually feel.

Speaking at a Likud faction meeting, the premier addressed the future of the stalled peace negotiations following Trump’s visit to the country.

“The public should know that we received last week 75 million dollars from the Trump administration but know that there is no such thing as innocent gifts,” the prime minister said, explaining that the US president expected to see progress in the peace process in return.

“The president said some important things and we congratulate him for that but he also said that he wants a deal, and that Abu Mazen [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] wants a deal too. It’s important to know that Trump wants a deal, and it comes at a price,” he stated.