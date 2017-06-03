«
If Radiohead can play in Israel, Roger Waters should be allowed to play in Syria, Iran or North Korea


THE DURAN – Roger Waters co-signed a letter which contained the following illustration of Radiohead’s apparent hypocrisy,

“We understand you’ve been approached already by Palestinian campaigners. They’ve asked you to respect their call for a cultural boycott of Israel, and you’ve turned them down.   Since Radiohead campaigns for freedom for the Tibetans, we’re wondering why you’d turn down a request to stand up for another people under foreign occupation. And since Radiohead fronted a gig for the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we’re wondering why you’d ignore a call to stand against the denial of those rights when it comes to the Palestinians”.

