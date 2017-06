IRELAND – Young, Gay And Of Mixed Race: Meet Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s New P.M

THE GUARDIAN – The son of an Indian immigrant who came out as gay in 2015 will be the next Irish prime minister, after he was voted leader of the country’s main governing party. Leo Varadkar’s victory in the Fine Gael leadership contest on Friday, which took place after outgoing PM Enda Kenny announced his resignation last month, marks another significant step forward for equality in the country, after 2015’s gay marriage referendum. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

