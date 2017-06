LGBT World Offensive Against Asia: Taiwan Approves Gay Marriage

SPUTNIK – On May 23, Taiwan’s top judges ruled that the island’s current marriage law goes against its “constitution,” and ruled that legislators will now have to draft a new marriage law which allows same-sex couples to get married within two years. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 06/03/2017, 10:46 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.