Congressman Calls for Holy War on Muslims on Facebook: ‘Kill Them All’
On Sunday, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins posted a disturbing message on his verified personal Facebook page calling for “all of Christendom” to hunt down and kill every single “radicalized” Islamic suspect:
“The free world… all of Christendom… is at war with Islamic horror. Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”
