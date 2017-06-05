«

Putin Hints JFK Was Murdered By Same Deep State Which Is Now After Trump, Russia


“There is a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services. So if this theory is correct, and that can’t be ruled out, then what could be easier in this day and age than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services and using those means to organize some attacks, and then pointing the finger at Russia.”

