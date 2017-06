US-led coalition admits killing at least 484 civilians in air strikes against Isis in Syria and Iraq

THE INDEPENDENT – The US-led coalition has admitted killing at least 484 civilians in air strikes in Syria and Iraq amid concern over potential war crimes in the battle to drive Isis out of Mosul. US Central Command (CentCom) insisted it “takes extraordinary efforts to strike military targets in a manner that minimises the risk of civilian casualties” but claimed: “In some incidents casualties are unavoidable.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

