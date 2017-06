Operation Gladio And The False Flag Muslim Terror Hoax

“Most terrorists are false flag terrorists, or are created by our security services.” Robert Steele – Former CIA Clandestine Services Officer “It is from us that the all engulfing terror proceeds” – Protocols of Zion, 9-4 “You had to attack civilians, the innocent people, unknown people far removed from any political game. The reason was quite simple: To force the public to turn to the state for greater security”. Gladio Operative Vincenzo Vinciguerra 2001. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

