Israeli Chief Rabbis Endorse Ethnic Cleansing, Palestinian Servitude

IAK – The Israeli chief Sephardic rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, told a gathering of followers that non-Jews should be expelled from Israel. The only exception, he said, would be in the cases of non-Jews who accepted the seven Noahide laws (…) The chief Rabbi acknowledged that Israel was currently not in a position to execute this plan; primarily because of the resistance to it from the non-Jewish world. However, he said that in the time of the messiah Israel would be in a position to implement this plan. And he looked forward to the Messianic era with great joy and anticipation.

